RAIDERS have targeted a cash machine at a convenience store in York.

The Select Convenience store and Post Office in North Moor Lane in Huntington is behind police tape this morning following a break-in overnight.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 3.15am this morning.

A spokesman said: "At about 3.15am today, alarms were triggered at the post office and convenience store in on North Moor Road, Huntington.

"Police officers were on scene within minutes, but the suspects had left the area.

"The front door of the shop had been smashed, and an ATM inside was damaged and smoking.

"At this time it is not known what was stolen in the burglary.

"Officers immediately conducted an extensive area search, but no suspects were located.

"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to deal with the smoke."

The force added that the shop has been secured, with a scene guard in place, and crime scene investigators will be conducting a forensic examination of the premises today.

Officers will also be conducting house-to-house enquiries and reassurance patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190092402.