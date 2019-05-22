BURGLARS stole silverware, keys and sherry from a church in York.

Thieves broke into St Wulstan's Church in Fossway, between 6pm on Monday, May 20, and 7.30am on Wednesday, May 22, and stole a silver plate and chalice from the Communion Box, a bottle of sherry and various keys – one being a distinguishable large front door key.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information on the burglary.

Anyone with information should phone police on 101, email sophie.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190091802.