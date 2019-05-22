A NEW Lord Mayor of York has been appointed.

Cllr Janet Looker, former Labour group leader, was sworn in to office for the second time at a ceremony at the Guildhall today (Wednesday).

She took over the role from Cllr Keith Orrell, who also attended the event with the outgoing Civic Party.

Cllr Looker previously served as Lord Mayor from 2004 to 2005 and more than 100 guests were present to see her take up the office for another term.

Former councillor Dafydd Williams stepped into the role of temporary Sheriff from Verna Campbell and Jo Trythall will take over the role of Sheriff of York from Mr Williams on July 25, due to previously agreed commitments.

The ceremony historically takes place at the Guildhall and has taken place there since the 13th century, with a few rare exceptions such as last year when Cllr Keith Orrell was sworn in at the Merchant Adventurers' Hall, instead of the Medieval Guildhall, which was closed for renovations.

Following the event, the civic party paraded through the city centre led by the police commander for York and Selby, Superintendent Lindsey Robson, and accompanied by the York Guard.

The Lord Mayor’s fundraising committee will organise events around the city during the coming year in order to raise money for Cllr Looker’s chosen charities - Citizens Advice York, Home-Start York and the York Shakespeare Project.

Cllr Looker, who has represented Guildhall ward since 1996, has been nominated as Lord Mayor after the Conservative’s choice for the role failed to hold his seat in the local elections.

Former Acomb councillor Keith Myers had been selected for the role.

Mr Myers tweeted his support, saying: “May I wish our new Lord Mayor all the best for her year ahead. Could I also thank the current civic party for all their hard work. Fantastic job!”

There were temporary traffic restrictions in the city centre while the procession took place.

The group made their way up Blake Street and on to the Assembly Rooms to complete the traditions with a private lunch.