The Press Business Awards 2019 are now open for entries, shining a light on enterprise and entrepreneurship, writes editor Nigel Burton.

TODAY I am inviting you to join us in the search to find the winners of The Press Business Awards 2019.

The region’s most prestigious business awards are back for a 29th year and we need you to share your stories of success as we once again celebrate everything that’s great about enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Is your company a star performer, a fantastic employer, a renowned exporter or committed to social responsibility? We want to hear from businesses of all sizes, in all sectors. This a chance to shine a light on small enterprises and family firms as well as the regional powerhouses and major employers.

We also want to hear about the big personalities, those people with the x-factor who bring something extra special to their workplace.

The Press is committed to telling great stories and shouting about the region. One of the strengths of this area is that we get things done. One thing we are not so good at is talking about our achievements. That is one of the reasons why these awards are so important and why we use them to showcase businesses across our patch in York, North and East Yorkshire.

Through our promise to publish a profile on every business that enters, we ensure no matter how far a business or individual makes it in the competition, their story is told and celebrated. Over almost three decades the awards have uncovered tales of determination and devotion, of overcoming challenges and seeking opportunities, and have introduced us to the people behind the success stories.

With a choice of 10 award categories, it is easy to see why our sparkling ceremony in November will be a night of unrivalled celebrations in the only business awards to shine the spotlight on entrepreneurial achievements and dynamic economic growth in York and North Yorkshire.

We are honoured to welcome on board for a second year running our headline sponsor - York’s Ultra Fibre Optic by TalkTalk. The incredible work the company is undertaking to make our city of York the UK’s first Ultra Fibre Optic city, which will reach 55,000 homes and businesses across the city by early next year, reflects the same innovation we look to celebrate.

We are also delighted to once again welcome back BBC broadcaster Colin Hazelden Brice to act as our Master of Ceremonies for the event.

To have your chance to become part of an elite group of winners, read on to find out how to enter any of the 10 categories, and be considered by our independent panel of judges.

The categories are: Small Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; New Business of the Year; Exporter of the Year; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year; Business Personality of the Year; Family Business of the Year; Socially Responsible Business of the Year; Business Innovation of the Year; and Employer of the Year. The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be chosen from among the winners of these categories and announced on the night.

All finalists are invited to attend a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on November 21. It is sure to be another unforgettable night but for now please visit thepressbusinessawards.co.uk and send us your entries.

WHO CAN ENTER?

All businesses, from sole traders to plcs, based in the circulation area of The Press, which radiates out to Northallerton and across to the North York Moors in the north, down to Selby in the south, out to Beverley and the Yorkshire coast in the east, and across west to Harrogate and Wetherby.

WHY SHOULD I ENTER?

If the respect of the public and your peers matters to your business then The Press Business Awards are for you. This annual showcase of everything that’s great about our region’s businesses have helped to raise the profile of many superb businesses in the region. Your entry, win or lose, will be summarised to form a profile on your business, which will be published in the Business pages of The Press, and online on thepressbusinessawards.co.uk website.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Choose up to two of the 10 awards categories, which are explained at thepressbusinessawards.co.uk as well as in this supplement. Further information on entering The Press Business Awards 2019 is available by visiting our website. The deadline for entries is Friday, August 9.

Formulate a compelling argument on why your business deserves to win. Your written entry will be your only opportunity to convince the judges to put you through to the next round of the competition. Copy and paste your entry into the online interactive entry form by ticking the boxes for the categories you wish to enter, which then opens up a box to enter your text.

If you’re entering two very different categories, submit two separate entries, focused on the award you’re going for. You’ll also be given the opportunity to submit any professional business photographs you’ve had taken to be used alongside your profile in The Press, but please remember that you will only be able to submit one photograph per entry via the online entry form.

Supporting documentation or hard copy entries cannot be accepted. Previous winners may enter. Employees of The Press and all other publications within Newsquest (Yorkshire & North East) Ltd are ineligible to enter.

The online entry system is now live and open to entries.

JUDGING

Each entry will be considered by an independent judging panel. Three finalists will be chosen in each category, and the shortlist will be published in The Press in August. Each finalist will be interviewed by a member of the judging panel to help them decide the winner. Judges reserve the right to disqualify entrants which do not meet the eligibility criteria or to switch entrants’ categories where they consider the entry better suited. The judges’ decision is final.

WHAT NEXT?

Visit thepressbusinessawards.co.uk for updates and profiles of entrants.

The deadline for entries is Friday, August 9. The winners will be announced at the gala awards ceremony on November 21 at York Racecourse.