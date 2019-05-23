Bank Holiday Monday gag of the week!

James Acaster, Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, Grand Opera House, York, Monday

OVER to Kettering joker James: "One time I bought a lasagne from the supermarket, heated it up in the oven and ate a bit of it. It wasn't very nice so I put it in the fridge because it felt wrong to dump a whole lasagne in the bin and then later on I ate a spoonful of cold lasagne because I was drunk and it was absolutely delicious," he says.

"It was 4am. I then changed the name of a WhatsApp I was part of to Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 because I had been thinking a lot about how 1999 was the best year of my life and also about how much I hate myself sometimes. The next day I was asked to name my new show. Come along."

Acaster and his lingering lasagne will return on November 15, by the way.

Solo gig of the week

Ian McNabb, Selby Town Hall, Saturday

HE led The Icicle Works. He has been backed by Neil Young's Crazy House. Now, Ian McNabb, a mainstay of Liverpool's Eighties' music scene and beyond, is playing solo.

Warmth and humour, cynicism and grandeur, songs old and newer, feature in a set sure to include Love Is A Wonderful Colour and Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly).

Happy Everly after...

Walk Right Back, The Everly Brothers Story, Grand Opera House, York, Tuesday

DON and Phil may not always have seen eye to eye, but The Everly Brothers were musical harmony to the max. Cue a tribute show to the Iowa duo from the producers of That'll Be The Day.

Walk Right Back tells the story of the brothers' rise to fame, through their decade-long feud, to the glorious reunion that gave them back to the world and back to each other.

Forever Young gig of the week

Paul Young, 35 Years Of No Parlez, York Barbican, Thursday

EIGHTIES' soul crooner Paul Young, now 63, performs his most successful album, No Parlez, to mark its 35th anniversary. His debut solo long player topped the British charts for five weeks and featured his number one cover of Marvin Gaye's Wherever I Lay My Hat, plus Come Back And Stay, Love Of The Common People and Young's (misguided) interpretation of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Meat Loaf moment of the week

Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Grand Opera House, York, Wednesday

NEARLY three decades on since Lorraine Crosby sang the immortal words “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” with Meat Loaf, the Newcastle-born vocalist will do so again, this time with Steve Steinman in his long-running tribute show.

"I’m really excited to be part of such an incredible show," she says. "I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal."

X marks the spot for comedy

Daniel Sloss: X, York Barbican, Friday

X is Scottish stand-up Daniel Sloss's tenth solo show, touring in the wake of his Netflix specials on his 28th birthday.

He made headlines after thousands of couples messaged Sloss to say they had decided to split after seeing his break-up show, Jigsaw. Now X carries the warning that it deals with challenging contemporary adult themes.

Anything could happen

Paul Merton's Improv Chums, Grand Opera House, York, Saturday

PAUL Merton gathers chums Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton for an evening of fast-moving improvised comedy and ad-libbing.

Racing cert to be gig of the week

Rod Stewart, York Racecourse, Saturday

NOT to be confused with York Racecourse's three raceday concerts this summer by Busted, Tears For Fears and James Arthur, this is a stand-alone show on Knavesmire. There, 30,000 will gather for 74-year-old Sir Rod's performance on a specially erected stage.

Book early for...Nick Ahad's story of Butlin's

Mikron Theatre Company in Redcoats, Scarcroft Allotments, York, Tuesday

MIKRON delve into holiday huts, bonny babies and knobbly knees with guest appearances from Marlene Dietrich, Gracie Fields and Laurel and Hardy as a cast of four guide you through 80 years of Butlin's holidays with their trademark mix of fun, pathos and songs.

Jazz blast of the week

University of York Jazz Orchestra, National Centre for Early Music, York, Friday

FOR their season finale, the University Jazz Orchestra are joined by trombonist Malcolm Earle-Smith to perform works by Horace Silver, Chris McGregor, Bob Mintzer, Chet Baker and their director, composer/arranger John Warren.

