A LOCAL woman is paying tribute to her late husband by selling off his collections at a car boot sale.

Carol Pace, of Stockton-on-the-Forest, is selling late husband Ernie's items at the New Earswick Bowls Club on Saturday, May 25.

The indoor car boot sale takes place at the club on Huntington Road between 10am-2pm.

Mr Pace, 79, died from bowel cancer six months ago, just five days after diagnosis, and the proceeds of the sale will go to the charity Bowel & Cancer Research.

Ernie was a fanatical collector and left Carol, 69, with more than 500 watches, a cupboard full of clocks, five barometers, a wartime crystal radio, a 1967 motor home, a caravan, a 1965 Sunbeam car and hundreds of books, cigarette cards and other miscellaneous items.

Carol said: "We were married at Gretna Green 15 years ago and when he moved into my bungalow we had to rent four garages for all his extra stuff.

"He'd collect anything and everything. The loft is full, the coalhouse is full, the sunhouse is full, the shed is full. Let's say he was a bit eccentric. Once seen, never forgotten, that was Ernie."

If you would like to support Carol's fundraising for Bowel & Cancer Research go to

justgiving.com/fundraising/carol-pace1