THE next judge in charge of York Crown Court will be Judge Sean Morris.
The Senior Presiding Judge of England and Wales, Lady Justice Macur DBE announced that he will succeed Judge Paul Batty, QC as resident judge.
Judge Andrew Stubbs, QC, is currently carrying out the role on an interim basis as Judge Batty is on long-term sick leave.
Judge Morris, who practised at Park Square Chambers in Leeds when he was a barrister, is currently based at Teesside Crown Court.
Among cases he has presided over was that of ex North Yorkshire Police firearms enquiry officer Paul Duffield, 55, jailed for misconduct in a public office and firearms offences.