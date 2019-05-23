A COUPLE will be raising a glass today as they celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Judy Philips and Geoff Pearce, who are both 79 and from Woodthorpe, York, met in June 1958 at a dance in Rowntree Park and married a year later at St James Church in Clifton.

Judy moved in with Geoff’s parents in Surrey shortly after their wedding for a year whilst he served in Kenya with the British Army. He later worked as a fitter and decorator.

The couple who returned to York in 1972, have two sons, Kevin 54, and Andrew, 57, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Judy who worked in a factory until the birth of their children said: “Our secret over the years has been to always compromise. It shows great respect.”

The couple plan to celebrate the milestone with a holiday.