A CANDLE shop in York is displaying 'closing down sale' signs in its windows - but is set to shut for just days and then reopen.
The 50 per cent off signs are currently on show in the shop window of Yankee Candle in Coppergate.
However, a spokesman for the Coppergate Centre said the shop would be only closing for a few days for refurbishments.
He said: “The Yankee Candle franchise in Coppergate Walk will be closing in the early summer, but the franchise will be re-opening a brand new Home & Fragrance store.
“We expect the rebrand and refit to take just a few days.
“The new store will stock an expanded range of gift products with year-round appeal, so regular customers will still be able to purchase Yankee Candles, but they will be joined by Ashley & Burwood, Willow Tree, Disney and other gifting lines. The good news is that this will have no impact on staffing with the current team all working in the new store.”
Last year The Press reported that York’s Coppergate Centre was proving there was still demand for city centre shopping, with all its units being filled by retailers.