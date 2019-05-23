REHEARSALS are in full swing for a glorious summer of Shakespeare in York.

The award-winning Shakespeare's Rose Theatre is returning to Clifford’s Tower this summer for three months from June 25.

The company has started rehearsals at the Designer Outlet, York, for performances of plays including Hamlet, Henry V, The Tempest and and Twelfth Night.

The cast is currently practising in a 'rehearsal village' made up of seven tents, with two acting as the main performance spaces. Audiences visiting the shopping centre are able to attend open rehearsals.

Director Damian Cruden said: “It’s wonderful to have such a unique and bespoke rehearsal space.”