A CLUB has undergone a £34,000 refurbishment as it seeks to counter a loss of income when York City moves to the new community stadium later this year.

The Burton Lane Club is also drawing up plans to try to keep some of the custom it has traditionally enjoyed when the football club has played at home at nearby Bootham Crescent.

Club secretary Dave Beavers says he is investigating organising a coach to take local fans up to the new York Community Stadium at Monks Cross after enjoying their usual pre-match food and drink at the club.

He said the club’s refurbishment and modernisation had included moving the bar back to create more room and allow for a pool table to be installed to attract a younger element.

It had also included the removal of a partition wall to create a dedicated darts area with two boards, ideal for the club’s successful darts team.

Furniture had also been re-upholstered, carpets replaced and new lighting installed.

He said the work had been funded from some of the proceeds of the sale of a former steward’s house nearby, and it had involved a lot of hard work by both himself and steward Tony Franks.

He said part of the clubhouse had remained open throughout the three month project.

He said the modernisation had been welcomed by members and now he hoped it would attract more younger members from the area, including a growing number of students.

The club was open for various function nights, such as weddings, christenings, birthday parties, funerals, band nights and charity nights such as a goth night, plus entertainment and bingo on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday nights, he said.

The refurbishment is a stark contrast to the way several other York clubs, including The Tramways, New York and Layerthorpe, have responded to their declining membership - by closing.

.