WE were very proud to be among the organisers of York’s Dead Good Festival which ran alongside Dying Matters Awareness Week last week.

As a hospice, we know the importance of talking openly about death, dying and bereavement and see daily the issues that arise when families haven’t had these important conversations about their loved ones’ end-of-life wishes. Of course they can be very difficult topics but speaking about them early, before emotions are running even higher, is surely the key.