Once again obfuscation emanates from the leadership corridors of North Yorkshire Police. This time it’s over proposed cuts to staff in the call handling centre.

Apart from the fact that the Chief Constable’s startling proposals to reduce staff (The Press, May 7) will turn the clock back to 2017 when service was so bad that one-third of all calls to the centre were unanswered, they appear to be diametrically opposed to the expenditure plans of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.