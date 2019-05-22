POLICE are investigating five incidents of indecent exposure in broad daylight in the same area of York.

The incidents were all reported in the Heslington area in recent months, and while North Yorkshire Police said they believe "one man may be behind several of the offences", investigators "are exploring the possibility that there is more than one offender".

Inspector Amy Hunter said patrols have been increased around the university and the Heslington area, and urged the public and students to report any sightings.

Insp Hunter said: "As a result of ongoing investigations around these incidents, we can now confirm that we think these offences are linked. I’d also like to reassure the community, including the large number of students who live and study in that area, that we are doing everything we can to keep you safe and catch the culprits.

"Officers are working hard not only investigate and identify the suspects but also to provide a reassuring presence in the area. To help us, I’d urge anyone who has information but hasn’t already shared it to get in touch – what may seem trivial to you could make a big difference to our investigation. We can also offer support from specially-trained officers to anyone who may have been subjected to an indecent exposure to ensure victims get any help they need."

The incidents occur during daylight hours, mostly in the early afternoon, and often "around Heslington and the university area and on a footpath off Windmill Lane".

Anyone with information should phone police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190087384.