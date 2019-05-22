AS a former private hire driver in York I wish to reply to The Press report of May 18 (750 complaints about taxis in the last three years) in defence of the licensed York drivers.

While I agree with Tony Green that one complaint is one too many, I’m sure many people in York have a positive experience with taxis with no cause for complaint - especially if you take into account the acts of kindness to the public that I gave to people in my time and which I know carry on today.