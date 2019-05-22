AS a former private hire driver in York I wish to reply to The Press report of May 18 (750 complaints about taxis in the last three years) in defence of the licensed York drivers.
While I agree with Tony Green that one complaint is one too many, I’m sure many people in York have a positive experience with taxis with no cause for complaint - especially if you take into account the acts of kindness to the public that I gave to people in my time and which I know carry on today.
Sadly it is probably only the complaints that City of York Council hear, not the many good experiences.
If you break down the data, then 750 complaints in three years (1,095 days) is not even one complaint per day from more than 1,000 registered York drivers. If you knew how many complaints were upheld you could reduce the figure more.
With the proportion of complaints being much higher for out of town vehicles, then were there no out of town taxis I really do feel you would have even less of a problem.
If you become a taxi driver you should be very well aware at the outset exactly what dealing with the public involves.
Believe me it is not an easy job at all. I felt physically threatened many times by undesirable people, and a taxi driver’s outgoings are extremely expensive. But I was very proud to be a member of the decent taxi driving fraternity in York.
Peter Boulton,
Orchard Gardens, York
