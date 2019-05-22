POLICE say a "high value" Rolex watch was stolen in a burglary at a home in an East Yorkshire town.
The burglary at a property on The Pines in Pocklington happened between midnight on Friday and 11.30am on Sunday, Humberside Police said.
The force added that a gold and silver Rolex with a blue face was stolen.
It is appealing for help to identify those responsible and to find the stolen watch.
Anyone with information about this burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen watch should call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 125 18/05/19.
