POLICE are trying to find a man who went to the aid of a teenage girl who was allegedly being sexually assaulted in an East Yorkshire town nearly two years ago.
Humberside Police said a 15-year-old girl has recently come forward to say she was attacked on Chapel Hill in Pocklington and that a man in his 30s came to her aid and her attacker fled.
"We are still working with the girl to establish the full circumstances of the incident but this man could be a key witness," a spokesperson for the force added.
"If this was you please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/59600/19."
