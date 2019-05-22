A CRASH caused rush-hour delays for motorists on the A64 eastbound this morning (May 22).

North Yorkshire Police said it happened between Tadcaster and Bilbrough Top and was reported at 7.30am.

It involved three vehicles and no-one is believed to have been injured, the force added.

Police and the fire service attended the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was said to be partially blocked, which affected traffic heading towards York.

The scene was cleared by about 8.20am.