FIRE crews tackled a major fire at a pub in North Yorkshire last night (May 21).

The blaze at The Forresters Arms in Kilburn, near Thirsk, which is also a B&B, was reported at about 8.30pm, and crews from across the county attended.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started outside at the rear of the building and then spread to the pub. However, fire investigations into the cause will be taking place over the coming days.

It caused damage to several rooms and the roof of the pub, the service added.

Station manager Andy Creasey wrote on Twitter early this morning that crews "worked tirelessly" to deal with the "major blaze".

Six fire engines were at the scene along with an incident support unit and aerial ladder platform.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all occupants had evacuated the building before crews arrived and that no-one was injured.

The crews used hose reel jets, the aerial ladder platform, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, lighting and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

One crew remained at the scene throughout the morning, damping down.

Crews will be revisiting today along with fire investigation officers.