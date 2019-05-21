POLICE want to trace former shop workers who could assist in a non-recent sex assault investigation.
North Yorkshire Police detectives are appealing for members of staff who worked at the former USC store in Cambridge Street, Harrogate, to come forward.
Officers are investigating an allegation of a non-recent serious sexual assault and are appealing to anyone who worked at the store from when it opened in 2006 to the time it was taken over in 2011.
The incident did not happen at the store, however, officers believe that former members of staff could have information that may help the investigation.
If you worked there between 2006 and 2011, please contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Dominic Holroyd in Harrogate CID by calling 101, extension 30811 or email dominic.holroyd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote reference 12190021592.
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
