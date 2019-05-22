WELCOME To Yorkshire's garden at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show has scooped a coveted Gold Medal.

Taking inspiration from the region’s canals and industrial heritage, the garden is the tourist organisation’s 10th show entry - and also comes on Welcome To Yorkshire's 10th anniversary.

The garden features two genuine canal lock gates donated by the charity Canal & River Trust, a towpath and lock keeper's lodge.

Landform Consultants managing director, Mark Gregory, who designed the garden, said: “Each year you strive to build on the success of the previous, which after last year was no mean feat!

"We’re over the moon that the Welcome to Yorkshire garden has been recognised once again and couldn’t be more pleased with the result.

"Chelsea is always a team effort, and we’ve got a winning team, I couldn’t be prouder.”