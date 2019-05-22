A NEW cafe featuring swings as seats, a Moroccan-themed area and a neon room could open in a historic York street.

A planning application has been submitted to turn the Cheese and Wine Emporium in Stonegate into a cafe called Plush.

The venue would become a “must-see visitor attraction” according to a statement.

Under the plans there would be a shop at the front of the building selling coffee beans and tea, with three “unique and exciting” themed dining rooms behind and upstairs.

A statement says: “Plush Café intends to delight, not just satisfy, its customers.

“It is determined to become a must-see visitor attraction. Plush Café will capitalise on its fantastic location to provide a range of luxury coffees and teas, including organic, vegan and better-for-you offerings, and a unique and immersive atmosphere that gives more.

“One room will be opulent, intimate and very on-trend, one will have swings instead of traditional chairs for seating providing a fun and immersive dining experience, and one will be comfortable and luxurious with low seating and an extravagant amount of floor cushions.”

There are also plans for an eye-catching window display to lure in customers and the venue would be open from 9am until 11.30pm.

The applicant says they will focus on staff wellbeing by paying above average wages and avoiding zero-hour contracts.

The cafe will employ seven members of staff and serve cakes, pastries, sandwiches and snacks. It will have room for up to 40 customers at any one time.

The Grade II-listed building dates back to the early 17th century and is currently home to the Cheese and Wine Emporium, run by the Cheshire Cheese Company. Documents say the shop is relocating.

Under the new proposals, the shop in the front room would be decorated in pastel colours and the timber window and door frames would be painted turquoise.

There will also be a neon room, with an “opulent, luxurious feel”, a garden room that will feature plants and “bespoke” swing seats. And the Moroccan room will have low tables and “throw cushions everywhere”.

The swings will be installed in a standalone frame rather than attached to the building.

It is set to be billed as an “eclectic place for people to enjoy their chosen beverage in a unique and unusual environment”.

The report concludes: “Significant attention has been given to the design of the proposed scheme, the layout and the visual appearance of the building.

“The result is a strong and distinctive business that respects the architecture, vernacular and diversities of York and the building itself, but is also reflective of the occupier’s operational requirements.

“It forms the basis of a commercially viable scheme, but one with due regard to its location.”