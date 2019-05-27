WE feature some interesting views of two of York's famous but long-vanished chocolate factories in the first part of Yesterday Once More today, courtesy of Explore York Libraries and Archives.

To begin with, we have two photographs from 1933 of the old Rowntree factory on Tanner's Moat, looming over the surrounding streets like some grim castle keep. The forbidding appearance of the building makes more sense when you remember that it began life as an iron foundry. It was bought by Henry Isaac Rowntree in 1864, just a couple of years after he had bought out the Tuke family and so founded the Rowntree company that was to last for more than a hundred years. Henry's brother Joseph joined the business five years later, in 1869.