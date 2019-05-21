FOLK luminaries Martin Carthy and Wizz Jones will unite on September 24 for a York charity concert in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
They will share this special evening at The Crescent in tribute to Roland Walls, lead organiser of York’s award-winning Black Swan Folk Club for more than 30 years, who has promoted many hundreds of shows in that time.
Now seriously ill with Motor Neurone Disease, Roland has been receiving considerable practical and financial support from the association.
His many friends in the folk world have rallied round to offer their assistance, and this autumn's fundraiser for the MNDA will be the latest in a series of charity events.
Both Carthy, 78, and Jones, 80, have been booked by Roland many times over his long career. For more than 50 years, Carthy, of Robin Hood's Bay, has been one of folk music’s greatest innovators, whether solo or in partnerships with Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick, his wife Norma Waterson or daughter Eliza Carthy.
Jones began his musical career at 17 leading a country and skiffle band in his home town of Croydon; once busked across Europe with budding blues singer Rod Stewart, and then developed his distinctive acoustic guitar style.
He never made the big time, instead retaining a "musician's musician" reputation, playing intimate venues up and down the country, not least a dozen times at the Black Swan. Although officially semi-retired, he did not hesitate to offer his services for September's 7.30pm event. Tickets cost £20 via thecrescentyork.com.