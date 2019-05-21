DETECTIVES investigating a serious sexual assault are still appealing for information.

A 45-year-old York man was arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in the Nunnery Lane area, which was reported on May 7. He was later released on bail.

Following the attack, police said a woman handed a mobile phone to police which had been found by her son nearby.

Police said: “We are still very keen to speak to the woman who helpfully handed in the mobile phone, as unfortunately we have not yet been able to trace her.”

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting 12190082593.