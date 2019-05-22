A POPULAR music festival is set to return to York next summer.

Plans have been revealed for the Apollo Festival to return to the city next year after a four-year hiatus.

The festival, which first began in 2013, hit new heights in 2016 after Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter took to the main stage.

However, festival organiser Stuart Kelly announced in 2016 that the team behind it was taking a break and it has not been staged since.

It was originally scheduled to return last year, but due to "other commitments outside the festival" the team announced on Facebook that the festival is now planning to return to a new venue at Rawcliffe Country Park in June 2020.

Stuart said the team is hoping to expand the festival, which was originally held at Clifton Park, and now planned to run it over two days.

He said: “At the previous premise we were struggling financially and so decided that the venue at Rawcliffe Park would be more suitable.

“We have been away for a while. Most of the team have been having children but next year we are hoping to come back with a bang.

“The festival will now be over two days, Friday and Saturday.

“The team's time away raising children has also made us keen to increase the size of the children’s section.

“We will definitely have four stages and hopefully a few other surprises.”

Stuart said that the festival had been in contact with various artists who are keen to perform.

He said: “At the moment acts are busy with this summer's performances, however, if all goes to plan, we are hoping to announce the line-up for the Friday night soon and hopefully tickets will go on sale in September.”

In a licensing application for the festival, the organisers have requested a licence to open from 9am until 11pm in order to host a selection of plays, films and live music.

Notable acts which have previously taken to the Apollo stage include The Supermodels, Reverend and the Makers and ex-Seahorses frontman, Chris Helme.