A LITTLE village near Selby is gearing up for a big summer of events.
The entertainment in Burn starts this Friday with Wheatsheaf pub landlord Andy Howdall’s 16th Beer Festival, featuring ten real ales and music from Primal Suspects on Friday night and from Mick Cooney and his band on Saturday.
A free concert at the pub on Saturday June 1 will feature the Tea Band, a four-piece ensemble rhythm and blues group.
The following day, 'Vintage Vocalist' Paula Marie will be joining Burn residents, families and friends from 3pm for Burn’s eleventh ‘Big Lunch,' aimed at getting the community to socialise together.
Burn's event will feature a barbecue courtesy of the Wheatsheaf, a tombola, jewellery stall and Paula Marie performing, and will raise money for Burn’s charity of the year, The Firefighters’ Charity.