A COLOURFUL Rainbow of Ribbons will be on display at a York hospice this summer.

St Leonard's Hospice, on Tadcaster Road, is inviting people to dedicate a coloured ribbon for special people in their lives.

Throughout July, the charity will be displaying hundreds of ribbons at the front of the hospice on Tadcaster Road. It is designed to be a colourful and positive way of celebrating special people.

It is hoped that the display of ribbons will bring colour and joy to patients and visitors to St Leonard's during the month.

In addition, the display is a way of raising funds to continue the vital care provided by the hospice.

As well as being on display outside the hospice, the ribbons will also be on display at Selby Abbey and in the Market Place in Easingwold.

Sue Edwards, in memory and legacy fundraiser at the hospice, said: “This is a lovely way to celebrate people who have added colour to your life. If you would like to help the work of St Leonard’s by dedicating a ribbon, please visit our website or get in touch. Your donation will make a difference and help the hospice continue providing specialist care to the local community.”

Colours available are red, yellow, pink, green, purple, orange, blue and white. To dedicate a ribbon, visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or call Sue Edwards on 01904 777 777.