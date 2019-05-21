AN EAST Yorkshire resident has been fined after hiring a rogue ‘Man with a Van’ who then fly-tipped his rubbish.
Thomas Mavin, of High Street, Holme On Spalding Moor, paid £130 to two men to take away a pile of wood and other waste from his home after he saw a flyer advertising a waste clearance service.
But the men ended up dumping the wood, wrapping paper, boxes, scrap metal and a child’s scooter in a layby in Little Weighton.
Mr Mavin pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates Court to failing in his duty of care by not checking he was using a licensed waste carrier to dispose of his waste, and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £350 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
The court heard a streetscene enforcement officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found the rubbish dumped and evidence was found linking the fly-tip with Mr Mavin’s address.
The council said residents could avoid falling victim to rogue waste carriers by using its SCRAP Code, which advises what checks should be made when hiring someone to take away rubbish to make sure they are genuine, by visiting eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping.
