TWO drinkers defrauded a York corner shop four times in a day, York Magistrates Court heard.
Lincoln Chase, 44, of Stammergate, Thirsk, and Ryan Daniel Elsworth, 26, of Castle Hill, Richmond, North Yorkshire, both admitted four charges of bank card fraud at N-Joy convenience store on Kingsland Terrace, Leeman Road, York.
Each was ordered to pay a £400 fine and £14.38 compensation.
Both said they had drunk too much and been stupid.
The offences were committed in August 2017.
