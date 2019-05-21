TWO drinkers defrauded a York corner shop four times in a day, York Magistrates Court heard.

Lincoln Chase, 44, of Stammergate, Thirsk, and Ryan Daniel Elsworth, 26, of Castle Hill, Richmond, North Yorkshire, both admitted four charges of bank card fraud at N-Joy convenience store on Kingsland Terrace, Leeman Road, York.

Each was ordered to pay a £400 fine and £14.38 compensation.

Both said they had drunk too much and been stupid.

The offences were committed in August 2017.