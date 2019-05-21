TEMPORARY traffic restrictions will be in place in York city centre today.

City of York Council has placed restrictions in Blake Street and St Helen’s Square between 9am and 2pm on Wednesday.

The restrictions have been put in place to ensure the Lord Mayor’s Day Parade, which will see Councillor Janet Looker named as the city’s new Lord Mayor, can take place safely.

The council said waiting restrictions will be put in place between 9am and 2pm in Blake Street, while vehicles will be banned from proceeding in Blake Street and St Helen’s Square between midday and 2pm.

Cllr Janet Looker will be officially appointed as Lord Mayor at City of York Council’s Annual Council. More than Over 100 guests will attend the meeting including the new and out-going Civic Party.