A DROP-IN event will be held to give people a chance to share their views on the future of an historic building in a town near York.
The event on June 5 at Pocklington’s Burnby Hall is an opportunity for residents, local businesses, visitors and anyone with an interest in the property to have a say on what they would like to see it used for.
They can also hear how the current options appraisal into the hall is progressing.
A study team is conducting a five-month options appraisal in a bid to identify a viable way forward for the hall. The team is assessing a wide range of potential use options for the property, with one example being a new heritage centre and museum to display recent archaeological finds. Views shared by the public at the event will help shape which options are taken forward for assessment by the team.
The study has been commissioned by the Stewarts Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust, the charitable organisation which operates the adjacent Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum. An opportunity has arisen for the Trust to acquire Burnby Hall from East Riding of Yorkshire Council through a community asset transfer.
The event will be held at the Community Hall at Burnby Hall on June 5 between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.