BLUES veteran John Mayall will play York Barbican on November 6 on his 85th anniversary tour.

Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2015, he has served as a pioneer of British blues music, playing alongside Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and many more.

In 2013, Mayall signed with producer Eric Corne's label, Forty Below Records, and in February he released his 66th album, Nobody Told Me, recorded with Mayall's favourite guitarists, Todd Rundgren, Little Steven Van Zandt, of The E Street Band, Rush's Alex Lifeson, Joe Bonamassa, Larry McCray and Carolyn Wonderland, who will join the band on tour.

On hand too will be Mayall’s Chicago rhythm section of Greg Rzab, on bass guitar, and Jay Davenport, on drums, plus Billy Watts, from Lucinda Williams's band, on rhythm guitar, and Mayall’s regular horn section, moonlighting from their day job in The Late Show with Conan O’Brien’s house band.

The Macclesfield-born singer, guitarist, organist and songwriter's 2019 album was recorded at the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 on the same Sound City Neve console his one-time protégés from Fleetwood Mac recorded parts of the Rumours album. "This project has been a true labour of love for me and I can’t wait for people to hear the fireworks that took place," says Mayall, who last played York in October 2017 at the Grand Opera House.

Mayall suffered a health scare shortly after recording his latest album, but the seemingly ageless road dog, who famously takes no days off and carries his own gear on tour, has been given a clean bill of health. Consequently, he is now returning to his usual gruelling touring schedule.

Tickets for the Godfather of British Blues's York return go on sale from May 24 at 9am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or in person from the Barbican box office.

