DANGEROUS: NOT to be used, says the notice tacked to the door of the outside toilet in this extraordinary photo from 1922. Dangerous? Really? We'd never have guessed...

The photo, which comnes from Explore York Libraries and Archives, shows Dennis Street, just off Walmgate, in June 1922. Walmgate, before a major programme of clearances and rebuilding, was a well-known slum: in fact, the houses you can see in this photograph were demolished in the late 1930s.