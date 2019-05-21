POLICE have arrested a man after he threatened to throw himself in the river.

Emergency services were called to the River Ouse this morning following reports of a man threatening to jump in the river.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We have managed to get the man away from the river and he has now been arrested."

Earlier today the force said: "The incident began at around 9.30am today. Fire and York Rescue Boat were also at the scene."

"It relates to concern for the safety of a man who is threatening to jump into the river."

Members of the public were prevented from passing along the river bank and City Cruises have been postponed while the incident is ongoing.

Due to an ongoing Police incident at Kings Staith our trips will just be sailing from the Lendal Bridge landing until further notice, we do apologise for any inconvenience caused — citycruisesyork (@citycruisesyork) May 21, 2019

One tourist speaking at the scene, who did not wish to be named, said: "We were hoping to go on the city cruises but they have stopped for the meantime. These situations happen so hopefully it can get resolved soon."