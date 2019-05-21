I agree wholeheartedly with Malcolm Higgins (Letters May 15) about the importance of telling bedtime stories to your children.
I carried out this pleasurable duty with both my children and, after my eldest daughter had brought her own children into the world, I maintained the good work with them.
Luckily I have a very vivid imagination and didn’t read stories: I made them up.
The main character in my stories was a young, pony-mad girl called Henrietta Bumbleberg who had many, many adventures with Pixie, her pony.
There is nothing to beat the sight of a young child lying in bed listening intently to you with wide-open eyes as the latest adventure is revealed.
Eventually those eyes will start to droop as sleep gradually overtakes them. Then you stop reading, wait for a little while to make sure those eyes haven’t popped open again, give a light kiss on their forehead, take a final look at the peacefully-sleeping child and tip-toe out of the room.
My days as a bed-time raconteur are now, alas, at an end, as my two, granddaughters are past the age of bed-time story-telling.
A bed-time story versus the modern trend of having a child use an electronic gadget? No contest, bed-time story every time!
Philip Roe,
Roman Avenue South,
Stamford Bridge
