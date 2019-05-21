THE European Parliament recently voted to scrap changing the clocks twice a year and decided on permanent summer time from April 2021.
With Britain being in favour of seasonal adjustment it’s looking as though the island of Ireland will end up with two different times, which would complicate travel and business arrangements.
D M Deamer,
Monkgate, York
Fence-sitting on Brexit is giving Labour splinters
It’s no wonder that Labour politicians have a pained look on their faces when they are talking about Brexit.
They have sat on the fence for so long that those splinters must surely now be hurting. Their tactic of trying to support both sides in the debate in the EU election will bite them in their tender parts on Thursday.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington, York
