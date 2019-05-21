There were three items of interest in Saturday’s Press which will have been of concern to those with the environment at heart.
One of these was a report that school classrooms are to be built over an area of grass next to Badger Hill Primary School (New primary school wing to be built over half term, May 18).
A second, much more importantly, reported on proposals to cut down two mature trees, one allegedly to improve the viewing of the west entrance to the Minster and the other to ‘enhance’ the South Africa War Memorial gardens, where it is intended to replace the large grassed area by paving (Minster’s security blocks are set to go, May 18). Nearby trees are also to be ‘pollarded’.
Where are the environmental concerns of the city council regarding this ruination of a pleasant place to sit and enjoy the surroundings in a contemplative manner?
Askham Bog is also covered (Housing could dry out bog, say campaigners, May 18), with a report that the result of a third, independent, survey supports the public concern regarding proposed building adjacent to this reserve.
That is now two surveys against the planning application, which should, no doubt, indicate which way the council should vote when the time comes.
R Hutchinson,
Founder member/director,
York Natural Environment Trust,
Sherwood Grove, York