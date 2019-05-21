A CAMPAIGN to recruit new police officers in North Yorkshire is urging women and those in black and ethnic minorities to apply.
North Yorkshire Police’s latest recruitment campaign aims to bring 56 trainee officers into the force over the next year, and follows a recent campaign to take on more than 50 PCSOs.
The increased staff will finally deliver on pledges from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan and Chief Constable Lisa Winward to return officer numbers to 1,400 for the first time in more than nine years, and the focus will this time be on women and minorities.
Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “We’d like to bring more women into the force at PC level. Although our upper ranks are equally split between men and women officers, we still need more women PCs and sergeants. We will also be doing everything we can to encourage people from black and minority communities and LGBT+ communities to join our ranks.
“Our aim is to reflect all parts of our demographic in North Yorkshire. We’re working on increasing diversity in our recruitment, because we want everybody to feel that we’re their police force. It won’t happen overnight, but we’re really trying.”
The recruitment campaign runs until June 17. For more information on the role, the recruitment process and how to apply, go to northyorkshire.police.uk/policeofficer
