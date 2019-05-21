A MAN banned from all pubs and licensed premises in York has been confined to his home every night for 36 weeks for going into a takeaway.

Katy Varlow, prosecuting, said Emlyn Thomas couldn’t go into Viking Pizza on Walmgate because it was licensed.

When he entered the takeaway on November 13, he was refused service and told to leave, but refused to do so.

He started banging on the table and being aggressive and was arrested by police who had been called by staff.

Officers said he was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcohol.

For him Andrew Craven said he was addicted to alcohol and didn’t think the pizza parlour was licensed.

“He feels hungry, so goes into his local takeaway where he has been on numerous occasions,” said the solicitor.

Thomas, 38, of Sutton Way, Clifton, was banned from all pubs and licensed premises under a criminal behaviour order made by York magistrates last November.

The order included other restrictions related to drinking.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the order and was given a community order with a 36-week nightly curfew from 8pm to 6am and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £85 statutory surcharge.

The order included re-sentencing for other offences for which he was on a community order at the time.

Mr Craven said Thomas was very isolated in his new home in Clifton because he had no friends or family there.

“He wants to go back to Tang Hall,” he said.

“No-one wants him to go back to Tang Hall because no-one wants him to go back to associates with whom he got into trouble.

“He sits at home and broods.

“One can becomes two, two become four until a point where he has had 12 or 15 and then he goes out.”

Thomas has 156 previous convictions.

The Press previously reported that Thomas is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order following a string of convictions for anti-social behaviour.

Under the order, he is banned from entering any licensed premises in York, drinking in any public place in the city or being drunk and disorderly or incapable in a public place.