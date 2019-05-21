A FUNDRAISING bike ride in memory of a North Yorkshire Police officer has raised almost £4,000 with weeks to go before the event.

PC Mick Atkinson was a dog handler with the force and served for 17 years prior to his death in October last year. He had been off work due to knee problems for 18 months, but was days away from returning to work when he took his own life, his partner Kellie Taylor told The Press.

Following his friend's death PC Pierre Olesqui, who had known Mick for almost 18 years, set up the Tour de Aky - a 106.6 mile bike ride from Scarborough Police Station to Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

The distance chosen is in reference to Mick's police collar number - PC1066 - and the ride will raise money for MIND and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Pierre said while he was pleased with the amount of money already raised, he was also keen that the cycle ride encouraged people to speak out about mental health concerns.

He said: “It’s going really well, we’ve got 82 riders now - initially, I thought we would get 40 or so.

“It’s a challenge for the people taking part, but it’s the meaning of the ride we’re trying to get over to people, getting people to talk is the main thing.”

The ride aims to make £5,000 to split between the charities, and has already raised more than £3,700 ahead of the event, which takes place on Friday, June 14.

Pierre said he had been stunned by some of the messages on the ride’s fundraising page, in which the public shared their reasons for donating.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by how much people have donated with some big donations here and there, but every penny is fantastic.

“When I started this I didn’t comprehend I would be looking at a ride that had so many riders and support vehicles, and raising thousands of pounds. I know the family are very moved by what’s taking place, and that’s something that’s very meaningful to myself as I’m very close to Mick’s mum and dad. This offers them some comfort in what’s been a horrible situation.”

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/aky-cycle-ride-1066miles