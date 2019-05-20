AN insurance company is “very proud” to celebrate unsung heroes across the city as part of the York Community Pride Awards 2019.

Aviva is sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year category in this year’s contest.

The award honours individuals who give their time freely and unselfishly to help others in need.

Caroline Dibbs, Aviva’s customer engagement and operations director and chairwoman of York Cares, said: “Aviva is very proud to continue our sponsorship of Volunteer of the Year at the Community Pride Awards.

“Volunteers are the unsung heroes who make such a big difference to communities, be it through running clubs, supporting their local school, helping those in need or improving the look and feel of the local community.

“Volunteering opportunities come in a variety of different ways and those that take part make such a big difference.

“Ultimately they are not doing it for recognition which is why this award is so important because they really do deserve their moment in the spotlight.

“And sponsoring this award is important to Aviva because volunteering is something we actively encourage with our people. We offer colleagues up to 21 hours paid volunteering leave to do whatever is important to them. Often teams work together to support a community group close to them. But, also, people use the time for something that they are personally close to.

“We would encourage people to nominate someone today and shine a light on those who do such great work in their community.”

Last Year the award went to Keelie Mollan, who suffers with cerebral palsy but volunteers at York Hospital to help inspire others by showing that anyone can give up their free time to help.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October, when the winners will be revealed.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or submit your nomination online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride. The closing date for entries is July 26.