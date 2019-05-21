TWO students from a York secondary school are aiming for careers on the stage after securing places at prestigious dance and drama schools.

All Saints RC School’s Grace Armstong has been accepted at Trinity Laban in London to study contemporary dance. Another pupil at the school, Isobel Hitchon-Godfrey, is to attend London’s Bird College, studying musical theatre. Both girls had to undergo a rigorous selection process including interviews and auditions. In Isobel’s case, she had to excel in acting, singing and dancing.