A PAEDOPHILE from North Yorkshire has been jailed for eight years for crimes of “sexual depravity” in England, Spain and Vietnam - and banned from leaving the UK.

Paul Francis Disney, 56, used seven children, all aged 10 or under, to satisfy his perverted sexual urges over several years, York Crown Court heard.

Most were about six years old.

Ian Mullarkey, prosecuting, said Disney had claimed he was reformed and posed no threat to children - but had gone on to indecently assault youngsters in North Yorkshire.

When on holiday in Spain, he persuaded a family to let him babysit their child, whom he then abused.

He travelled to India and Vietnam and visited orphanages.

In Vietnam, he took indecent pictures of children apparently aged about six.

After police arrested him in North Yorkshire for his crimes there and released him on bail, he fled back to Vietnam.

But as police prepared to have him extradited, he returned to the UK and was arrested at Cardiff Airport.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told him: “You fall to be sentenced for acts of sexual depravity spanning many years which drives me to the inescapable conclusion you are a dangerous man."

Disney, whose last address was in Vietnam, pleaded guilty to four charges of indecent assault, four of downloading indecent images of children, and eight of taking indecent photographs of children.

He was given a 10-year extended sentence consisting of an eight-year prison term plus two years’ extended prison licence.

He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the rest of his life which bans him from leaving the UK within five years of his release.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

His barrister Andrew Finlay said: “His offending has got him to rock bottom, having lost everything and everyone in his life.”