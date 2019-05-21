TWO new arrivals at a York college are proving to be a hair-raising attraction for visitors.
Greater hairy armadillos ‘Ghost’ and ‘Nymeria’ were born at Askam Bryan College in York eight weeks ago and are now around 20cm in size.
The college, which specialises in animal management courses, has been successful in breeding armadillos from parents Hansel and Gretel and now has six.
A college spokeswoman said that the duo are progressing well.
She said: “The new additions are settling in very well and growing fast.
“There are also other animals on display that residents can visit on weekends.
“There are dozens of species including wallabies, snakes, meerkats, and the endangered tansy beetle which is only found in the UK around the River Ouse - we have an ark at the college to help assist their survival.”