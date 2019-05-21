A POPULAR cake shop in York has closed its doors for good.

Munchies Cakeaway, in Holgate, York served its last slice of cheesecake last week, as the co-owners and brothers, Harry, 24, and Oliver Webb, 29, announced “with a heavy heart” on Facebook that the shop has closed.

Harry said they had decided to move on to new ventures and have not been able to sell the business.

The duo, who both attended All Saints School, founded the business in 2014 before opening a cafe in April 2015.

Harry said: “It began in my mum’s shed in 2014, and we soon had people visiting our house to purchase cakes. We opened the shop in April 2015 and it has been a tremendous experience, getting to know people and creating delicious desserts.

“We would like to thank our customers for all their support and custom throughout the last five years. Without you Munchies Cakeaway would never have been possible, and we thank you for allowing us the chance to share our baked goods with so many of you.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close our doors for the final time - a decision that has been very difficult to make. We have tried to sell the business, but have now sadly run out of time as we both embark on new projects.”

Harry added that he had several new business ideas in the pipeline, while Oliver is planning on focusing on his career as a hot air balloon pilot in the city.

However, Harry added that it wasn’t the end of the company.

He said: “Although we are closing the shop and will no longer offer takeaway desserts, we will be keeping the brand and offering cakes and bakes at local events, as well as honouring our current wholesale contracts. So, it’s not completely the end for us.”