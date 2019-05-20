EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a collision on railway tracks near York.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, North Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police were called to the railway lines at Copmanthorpe at just before 11pm on Sunday.

A BTP spokeswoman said crews were called to "a report of a possible casualty on the tracks", and alerted all emergency services.

She said: "Officers quickly attended and conducted a full search of the area.

"No casualty was located however the body of a fox was discovered which was believed to have been sadly hit by a train."