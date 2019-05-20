AN opening date has been announced for a new 118-bed hotel in York city centre.

Marriott’s lifestyle brand Moxy Hotels has confirmed it will be ready to open its first hotel in England outside of London on July 25.

The hotel, in Stonebow will create17 jobs, and Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, have appointed Tristan Ciancio as captain of the property, the brand’s take on a general manager.

Mr Ciancio, 38, will launch Marriott’s seventh Moxy in the UK and brings more than 20 years’ experience to the post. Originally from Middlesbrough, Mr Ciancio says he knows the area and market extremely well as he has worked in York for the last 15 years.

He was previously deputy manager at Hotel Indigo in Walmgate when it launched in 2015.

He said: “I am proud to be opening this hotel where there is nothing quite like Moxy York in the city. We think guests will love the quirky and playful spirit that Moxy brings, especially the striking design element which will really impress guests as it sums up York beautifully.”

Following the Moxy tradition, the new hotel will reflect its locality with an interior theme based around Knights and Shambles as a nod to York history.

Donovan Sumner, Moxy operations officer UK, said; “This is our fourth hotel opening in England in just over two years but most significantly our first hotel in an English city location outside of London.

"Moxy Edinburgh Airport also opened earlier this year and the brand is expanding nicely across the UK. Thanks to the hotel’s lively and dynamic social scene, Moxy is now at the forefront of new trends within the hotel industry. Tristan’s reputation and vast hotel experience is a huge asset to Moxy and we look forward to throwing open the doors to Moxy York this summer.”