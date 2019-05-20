A WOMAN was rescued from a bridge in North Yorkshire yesterday evening (May 19).

North Yorkshire Police said it was called at 5.25pm over concerns for the safety of a woman in her 20s who was reported to be on the wrong side of the railings on Valley Bridge in Scarborough.

The bridge was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, the force added.

It said fire crews also attended and the woman was "successfully brought down from the bridge."

The force confirmed that a woman was arrested and later charged with restricting/obstructive an officer in the execution of their duty and using threatening and abusive language

She will appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.