A YOUNG man from York is planning a trek to Everest base camp later this month in memory of his late father.

Joshua Boultwood-Neale, 26, of Fishergate, will take part in the 12-day hike with a friend, Daniel Wilson, 25, of Escrick.

Joshua said he had decided to do the slog in tribute to his father Jerry Neale,who formerly lived in York before moving to Bath some years ago, and who died in January last year, aged 55.

He said his father’s death had, ‘needless to say, made 2018 an ass of a year’ for him.

The former Fishergate and Fulford School pupil said half the money raised would go to the Julian Trust, a Bristol-based night shelter for homeless people where Jerry worked as a volunteer before he died, and the other half would go to another worthy cause, St Leonard’s Hospice in York.

The pair have already raised £985 in sponsorship and Joshua stressed that every penny raised would go directly to the charities, with the bill for the trips being entirely self-funded and all costs accounted for.

He said he was aware that a trek to base camp alone was ‘not the full shebang,’ but quipped: “It’s a giant leap for a podgy Yorkshireman.”

There are two base camps on opposite sides of Mount Everest, both of which are at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres. They are rudimentary campsites used by mountain climbers during their ascent and descent of the mountain, with climbers typically resting there for several days to acclimatise and reduce the risks and severity of altitude sickness.

The pair’s hike is due to start on Thursday and continue until June 8.

*To support the pair’s fundraising drive please click here.